Oct 26 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by continued declines in the traditional paper printing and copying market.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $179 million, or 68 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $183 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.50 billion from $2.63 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)