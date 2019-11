SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (bit.ly/339kE5g)

Xiaomi Corp CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday at an event that the company will open a smart factory in December in Beijing, powered by 5G and artificial intelligence, with the aim of producing 1 million smartphones in its first phase of operation, according to China Securities Journal.

