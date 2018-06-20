China's Xiaomi plans to raise up to $6.1 bln in Hong Kong IPO- sources

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters/IFR) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to raise up to $6.1 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Xiaomi plans to sell about 2.18 billion shares at a price range of HK$17 to HK$22 ($2.17-$2.80) each, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information was not public.

Xiaomi declined to comment. ($1 = 7.8477 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)