June 20, 2018 / 8:21 AM / in an hour

China's Xiaomi plans to raise up to $6.1 bln in Hong Kong IPO- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters/IFR) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to raise up to $6.1 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Xiaomi plans to sell about 2.18 billion shares at a price range of HK$17 to HK$22 ($2.17-$2.80) each, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information was not public.

Xiaomi declined to comment. ($1 = 7.8477 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

