June 19, 2018 / 12:59 AM / in a minute

China's Xiaomi to postpone its mainland CDR offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it will postpone its mainland share offering until after it completes its listing in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi said it would submit an application to China’s securities regulator to postpone the ongoing review of its China depository receipts offering application. It did not say when it would restart its CDR application process or why it was postponing the mainland offering.

China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a separate statement it would suspend the review of Xiaomi’s CDR application.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
