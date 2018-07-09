FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 1:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Smartphone maker Xiaomi's shares set to open down 2.4 pct in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s shares are set to open down 2.4 percent on debut in Hong Kong on Monday, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city.

Xiaomi priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom of an indicative range, raising $4.72 billion in the world’s biggest tech float in four years.

The shares were set to open at HK$16.60 on Monday. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

