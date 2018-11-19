REFILE-China's Xiaomi swings to net profit in Q3, beats estimates

Corrections News
HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc on Monday said it swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates, driven by robust sales in India and Europe.

Profit for the three months through September reached 2.48 billion yuan ($357.23 million), versus a 11 billion yuan loss in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The result compared with a 1.92 billion yuan average of five analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon. ($1 = 6.9424 Chinese yuan renminbi)

