Xiaomi posts revenue growth in Q2 despite headwinds in key markets

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp reported a 3.1% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as overseas demand for its premium smartphones rose even while key markets struggled with the pandemic.

Sales in the quarter ending June 30 rose to 53.54 billion yuan ($7.77 billion) from 51.95 billion yuan in the same period prior year, beating analysts’ expectations of 51.41 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.8896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Andrew Heavens)