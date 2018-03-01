Xiaomi tests domestic IPO model

HONG KONG, March 1 (IFR) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is exploring the possibility of selling shares in its home market, in a move that could set an important precedent for overseas Chinese technology companies.

Xiaomi, which is working on an international IPO that could value the company at up to US$100bn, has discussed the idea of adding an A-share listing to its global float, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Such a move, however, would require a change to current regulations or to Xiaomi’s corporate structure, as the group is domiciled overseas, according to three of the people.

Current regulations do not allow overseas-incorporated companies to sell shares in China, and any special approval would underline the authorities’ desire to attract giant Chinese technology companies to list at home.

Xiaomi has been in discussions with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to solve the issue, according to the people.

One option is for Xiaomi to unwind its current structure and turn itself into a domestically domiciled company, potentially delaying an IPO that is expected later this year.

Another possible solution is the sale of Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDR), a new tool which is currently being studied by the Chinese regulators.

A depositary receipt allows a company to offer its shares on a foreign exchange. A company can transfer a certain amount of its shares to an intermediary, for example a bank, who then notifies the depositary bank abroad to issue depositary receipts for the stock on the local market.

Allowing Xiaomi to sell CDRs could open the floodgates for more deals from so-called “red chips”, overseas-incorporated Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong. China Mobile and others expressed interest in an A-share listing when Shanghai planned to launch an international board a decade ago.

China’s top legislative body could also decide to grant a one-off approval allowing Xiaomi to sell A-shares under its current structure.

“To list at home, Xiaomi will need the blessings from all related regulators, and it’s challenging,” said one of the people.”

Xiaomi declined to comment.

TECHNOLOGY CONTEST

Xiaomi has picked CLSA, a subsidiary of China’s Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as joint sponsors for its proposed IPO, other people close to the deal told IFR earlier. It is widely expected to float in Hong Kong, but has yet to decide on the timing or venue.

A high-profile mainland listing, even alongside an international offering, would be a landmark for China’s stock market at a time when global exchanges are vying to attract fast-growing technology issuers.

China has been stepping up its pursuit of major technology listings in recent months.

Foxconn Industrial Internet, the mainland unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn, received unusually swift attention from the CSRC after applying for a Shanghai IPO on February 1 to fund investments totalling some Rmb27bn (US$4.3bn). Slightly over a week after the IPO application was filed, the regulator had responded with a long list of questions.

The CSRC has also given special treatment to another big tech company – Chinese security software maker Qihoo 360 Technology. The CSRC approved Qihoo’s relisting last month, clearing the way for the first backdoor listing of a formerly overseas-listed Chinese company since May 2016.

The company, which delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2016, began trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange as 360 Security Technology on Wednesday. (This story will appear in the March 3 issue of IFR Asia magazine Reporting by Fiona Lau Editing By Steve Garton)