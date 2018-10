BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese short-term rental firm Xiaozhu.com said on Wednesday it has raised nearly $300 million in a funding round led by Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital.

The company did not disclose its new valuation but said that following this round it is worth more than $1 billion.

It said it has also begun employing security technology for its platform that is developed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd . (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Stephen Coates)