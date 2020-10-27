FACTBOX-Biggest global deals in the fast-growing chip industry

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday said it would buy rival chipmaker Xilinx in a $35 billion all-stock deal, seeking a larger share of the lucrative data center chip market.

The deal marks another milestone in the consolidation of the global semiconductor industry, as chipmakers stock up on ammunition to supply to an ever-growing Internet of Things, which connects everything from smart speakers to cars with processors.

The sector has seen at least 120 acquisitions with a minimum deal value of $1 billion in the last two decades, according to Refinitiv data.

Below are a few high-value semiconductor deals that took place in the last five years.

** Nvidia Corp agreed to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan’s Softbank Group Corp for about $40 billion in September 2020. The deal is waiting for regulatory approval.

** Chip developer Avago Technologies Ltd bought semiconductor giant Broadcom Corp for $37 billion, a deal that was completed in February 2016.

** Softbank Group acquired UK-based chip designer Arm in 2016 for $30.75 billion.

** Analog devices Inc said in July it will buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc for $20.67 billion, a deal that is expected to close in the summer of 2021.

** Toshiba Memory Corp sold its chip unit to investment consortium K.K Pangea for $17.93 billion in September 2017.

** NXP Semiconductors bought Freescale Semiconductors for about $16.1 billion in 2015.

** Intel Corp bought rival Altera Corp for $15.33 billion in 2015.

** Germany’s Infineon Technologies completed its $10 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp in April. (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Bernard Orr)