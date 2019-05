May 14 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc, a chip supplier whose products are used in 5G networking gear, said at an investor conference on Tuesday that it expects between $3.45 billion and $3.6 billion in revenue for its fiscal year 2020.

With a midpoint of $3.52 billion, the forecast was slightly above the $3.49 billion that analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Leslie Adler)