Oct 23 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, weighed down by a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of between $710 million and $740 million, well below analysts’ average estimate of $844.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)