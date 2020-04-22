Company News
April 22, 2020 / 8:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Xilinx forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates and refrained from providing an annual outlook, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of the company, which closed 5% higher on Wednesday, were down 4.5% in extended trading.

Xilinx said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of between $660 million and $720 million, below analysts’ average estimate of $738.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below