5 days ago
Xing signs up million new members in H1
August 7, 2017

Xing signs up million new members in H1

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German professional social network Xing signed up a million new members in the first half of the year, taking its total membership to 13.2 million, it said on Monday.

Xing, which markets itself as a local service in contrast with global networks such as Microsoft's LinkedIn, said revenue grew 12 percent to 42 million euros ($50 million) and core profit (EBITDA) surged 19 percent to 27 million euros.

$1 = 0.8480 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

