September 25, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

CORRECTED-WeddingWire to merge with event planner XO Group in $933 mln deal

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say XO Group will merge with WeddingWire, not be acquired by WeddingWire)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Event planning company XO Group Inc said on Tuesday it would merge with wedding planning firm WeddingWire Inc in a $933 million deal.

XO shareholders will receive $35.00 per share in cash, representing a 27 percent premium to the stock’s Monday closing price.

The combined company will be owned by the Permira Funds and Spectrum Equity, which are current investors in WeddingWire. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

