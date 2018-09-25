FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

WeddingWire to buy event planner XO Group in $933 mln deal

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Event planning company XO Group Inc said on Tuesday it would sell itself to wedding planning firm WeddingWire Inc in a $933 million deal that will take it private.

XO shareholders will receive $35.00 per share in cash, representing a 27 percent premium to the stock’s Monday closing price.

The combined company will be owned by the Permira Funds and Spectrum Equity, which are current investors in WeddingWire. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

