Brazil's digital broker XP quarterly profit more than triples

March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest digital broker XP Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, as it added more clients and grew its assets under management.

Net income rose to 390 million reais ($78.06 million) in the fourth quarter from 113 million reais a year earlier.

This is the company’s first quarterly earnings report following its Nasdaq debut in December last year. ($1 = 4.9963 reais) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)