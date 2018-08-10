UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank bars Itaú from purchasing control of XP

(Adds details of central bank ruling)

By Bruno Federowski

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank on Friday barred Itaú Unibanco SA, the nation’s largest lender, from acquiring control of financial services firm XP Investimentos SA, stepping up efforts to safeguard competition in the financial sector.

The central bank, which in Brazil is charged with supervising banks, allowed Itaú to acquire a 30.1 percent stake in XP’s voting capital this month through a cash-and-shares deal.

Itaú may expand its stake to 40.0 percent starting in 2022, but that would require separate approval by the central bank.

However, the central bank revoked options included in the original deal that could allow Itaú to acquire control of XP as soon as 2024 and imposed several restrictions that would limit Itaú’s influence over the financial services firm.

XP is one in a string of newcomers challenging the clout of traditional players in Brazil’s highly concentrated banking sector, often the target of criticism for its steep spreads and tariffs.

Itaú agreed not name directors for XP’s financial and operational divisions, access its client base or influence meetings of its controlling group, the central bank said in a statement.

Those conditions will be upheld for 15 years, while the rest of the central bank’s ruling will last for eight years. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)