UPDATE 3-Brazil central bank bars Itaú from purchasing control of XP

(Adds Itaú’s capital ratio after the acquisition)

By Carolina Mandl and Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank on Friday barred Itaú Unibanco SA, the nation’s largest lender, from acquiring control of financial services firm XP Investimentos SA, stepping up efforts to safeguard competition in the financial sector.

The central bank, which in Brazil is charged with supervising banks, allowed Itaú to acquire a 30.1 percent stake in XP’s voting capital this month through a cash-and-shares deal totaling 6.3 billion reais ($1.6 billion).

Itaú may expand its stake to 40.0 percent starting in 2022, but that would require separate approval by the central bank.

However, the central bank revoked options included in the original deal that could allow Itaú to acquire control of XP as soon as 2024 and imposed several restrictions that would limit Itaú’s influence over the financial services firm.

Preferred shares in Itaú were down 3.1 percent at noon, in line with a 2.9 percent decline in an index tracking financial shares listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.2 percent.

The central bank’s ruling will last for eight years. In 2026, Itaú would be allowed to make a new bid for XP’s control, but any deal would still be subject to the central bank’s approval.

Until then, no other buyer may acquire a controlling stake in XP under the terms of the revised deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

After 2026, Itaú has the right of first refusal in case XP’s controlling shareholders receive a third-party offer, the sources said.

In any case, the central bank is unlikely to allow Itaú to take on a controlling stake in XP if the banking sector remains as concentrated in 2026.

XP is one in a string of newcomers challenging the clout of traditional players in Brazil’s highly concentrated banking sector, often the target of criticism for its steep spreads and tariffs.

After announcing the deal with Itaú in May 2017, XP almost tripled its assets under custody to 170 billion reais.

Itaú agreed to not name directors for XP’s financial and operational divisions, access its client base or influence meetings of its controlling group, the central bank said in a statement. Those conditions will be upheld for 15 years.

In a statement, Itaú said that the acquisition of a 30.1 percent stake in XP will reduce its tier 1 capital ratio by 0.9 percentage point. ($1 = 3.8479 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in São Paulo and Bruno Federowski in Brasília; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)