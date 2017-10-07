FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's XP to cover client losses from former affiliate trader
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 13 days ago

Brazil's XP to cover client losses from former affiliate trader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - XP Investimentos SA said on Saturday it will fully compensate clients who incurred losses through what it described as rogue trades by a former, autonomous trader with links to the Brazilian brokerage.

The losses stemming from the trades amounted to 5 million reais ($1.6 million), with four clients affected, XP said in a statement.

“The former affiliate trader acted inappropriately, breaching our norms and ethical principles,” XP Investimentos said in the statement. The broker said it will fully compensate the affected clients, adding that it reserves the right to seek claims from the parties ultimately responsible for their losses.

The clients will be contacted in the next few days, XP said after newspaper O Globo reported that the brokerage’s clients in Rio de Janeiro had suffered losses.

Local media reported in January that hackers stole data from 29,000 XP clients and then allegedly tried to get the firm to pay 22.5 million reais ($7.1 million) to keep the security breach a secret.

The firm said it has 500,000 clients. ($1 = 3.1557 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.