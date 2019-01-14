XP Power posts lower Q4 order intake on weakness in industry

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British power control components maker XP Power Ltd on Monday reported lower order intake in the fourth quarter due to ongoing weakness in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector.

The company, which is headquartered in Singapore, said order intake fell 6 percent to 45.1 million pounds ($57.85 million) on a constant currency basis for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31. (reut.rs/2RorH9a) ($1 = 0.7795 pounds) (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)