UPDATE 1-Chinese automaker Xpeng to build factory in Wuhan with local government backing

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Xpeng Inc will build a new factory in the city of Wuhan with an annual capacity of 100,000 units, in collaboration with the local government, the company announced on Thursday.

Xpeng did not state the cost of the 733,000 square metre plant, or when it expects the factory to open. In the auto industry, plants typically commence production between one and one-and-a-half years after they are announced.

The carmaker currently makes vehicles at facilities located in Zhenghou and Zhaoqing, and another production facility in Guangzhou is in progress. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jan Harvey)