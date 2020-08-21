Chinese EV maker XPeng looks to raise up to $1.11 bln in U.S. IPO

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Inc said it is hoping to raise up to $1.11 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, seeking to ride the enthusiasm for EVs even as U.S.-China relations remain strained.

The company intends to sell 85 million shares American depositary share (ADS), each representing two class A ordinary share, priced between $11 and $13 per share, XPeng said on Friday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)