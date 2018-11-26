Brazil's XP Investimentos mulling Nasdaq IPO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s XP Investimentos SA is considering an initial public offering (IPO) on the U.S.-based Nasdaq stock exchange, the financial services firm said on Monday.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico first reported on Monday that New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic (GA), a shareholder in XP Investimentos, was pushing for the firm to go public on Nasdaq next year.

“We are in an initial phase of evaluating it,” a company representative said without providing further detail.

GA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Mark Potter)