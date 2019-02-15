UPDATE 1-XPO Logistics shares dive after biggest customer slashes business

(Adds XPO employee comment)

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc shares sank more than 16 percent after it said on Friday its biggest customer, believed to be Amazon.com, slashed its business with the warehousing and last-mile delivery provider by two-thirds.

The company’s shares were down $9.67 to $49.86 a day after XPO missed fourth-quarter profit targets and warned that it could lose $600 million in revenue in 2019 due to a reduction in business from its biggest customer.

XPO did not identify the customer. According to a former employee, analysts, industry insiders and a regional news report, the customer is Amazon. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

XPO is closing its 571,000 square-foot warehouse in Aberdeen, Maryland. A former employee told Reuters that facility handled Amazon work. XPO told local news organizations in recent weeks that its customer decided to close that facility.

When XPO opened its Edgerton, Kansas facility in 2016, a broker told the Kansas City Business Journal the company’s client for the 500,000 square-foot facility was Amazon. An XPO spokesman in January told the Journal that an unidentified customer decided to close its operations there.

“Reading between the lines, we believe the shipper that is paring down its parcel injection, brokerage, last mile, and logistics activity with XPO is Amazon,” J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck said in a note.

Amazon is building out its network of distribution centers and delivery capabilities, putting pressure on last-mile delivery companies such as FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc. It also is edging into the heavy and bulky product category that is XPO’s specialty.

The planning board for the town of Schodack, New York, in July approved Amazon’s plan to build a 1,000,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center “designed to handle heavy, bulky items - such as TVs, kayaks and canoes,” according to WNYT.

Shares in FedEx Corp, which is testing big and bulky deliveries that would compete with XPO, fell 3.3 percent in midday trading. UPS shares were off 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Phil Berlowitz and James Dalgleish)