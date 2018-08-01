FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

XPO profit buoyed by strength in 'last-mile' deliveries

Lisa Baertlein

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics, one of the largest global freight transportation and warehousing companies, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by shipments of heavy and bulky items and strong demand for e-commerce order fulfillment.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO is North America’s largest provider of “final-mile” deliveries of heavy goods like Home Depot barbecue grills and Best Buy televisions from warehouses direct to homes. It said second-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders more than doubled to $137.5 million, or $1.03 per share.

Adjusted earnings were 98 cents per share, matching analysts estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16 percent year-over-year to $4.36 billion.

XPO, which is also the second-largest less-than-truckload operator that consolidates multiple loads on a single truck, reaffirmed its 2018 target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.6 billion.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
