Nordic sports retailer XXL warns on profit, seeks cash from owners

Oct 15 (Reuters) - XXL, the Nordic region’s largest sports retailer, warned on Tuesday of weaker than expected third-quarter earnings and said it would raise cash from owners to shore up its finances, sending its shares tumbling more than 20%.

Oslo-listed XXL aims to raise 500 million Norwegian crowns ($54.69 million) from selling new shares at a price of 15 Norwegian crowns each, a 31.5% discount to Monday’s closing price. ($1 = 9.1424 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Izabela Niemiec, editing by Terje Solsvik)