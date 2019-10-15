Hot Stocks
October 15, 2019 / 1:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nordic sports retailer XXL warns on profit, seeks cash from owners

Oct 15 (Reuters) - XXL, the Nordic region’s largest sports retailer, warned on Tuesday of weaker than expected third-quarter earnings and said it would raise cash from owners to shore up its finances, sending its shares tumbling more than 20%.

Oslo-listed XXL aims to raise 500 million Norwegian crowns ($54.69 million) from selling new shares at a price of 15 Norwegian crowns each, a 31.5% discount to Monday’s closing price. ($1 = 9.1424 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Izabela Niemiec, editing by Terje Solsvik)

