Russia's Yandex approves corporate governance structure changes

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Changes to the corporate governance structure of Russian internet giant Yandex were approved on Friday, the company said, in a move that should help to limit the state’s pressure on the company.

Yandex’s priority ‘golden share’ has passed from Russian state-owned lender Sberbank to a new public interest foundation, which will oversee the business and have expanded veto powers over company ownership. (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)