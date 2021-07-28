Russia's Yandex ups 2021 e-commerce investment plan to $650 mln -CFO

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex plans to invest around $650 million in e-commerce projects this year, Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Demyashkevich said on Wednesday, higher than the previous plan of $400-500 million.

Demyashkevich said Yandex, which reported strong second-quarter results earlier on Wednesday, was committed to allocating substantial capital in its e-commerce initiatives, but said providing a specific figure for next year and beyond was hard. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)