MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Yandex said on Friday its adjusted net profit rose 62 percent last year to 22.9 billion roubles ($343.39 million), while its adjusted revenue increased 41 percent to 126.4 billion roubles.

Yandex said it saw its revenue this year, excluding Yandex.Market, rising by between 28 and 32 percent.