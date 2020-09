Sept 23 (Reuters) - China Yangtze Power Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to list 110 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange aiming for gross proceeds of between $2.91 billion and $3.40 billion.

Yangtze Power, the largest hydropower company in the world, said the price range for the issue would be between $26.46 and $30.95 per GDR. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Jason Neely)