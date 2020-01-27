Financials
January 27, 2020 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Yapi Kredi fined $32 mln for insurance law violation

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Monday it was fined 187.1 million lira ($31.6 million) by the Treasury Ministry in relation to a violation of the insurance law.

Yapi Kredi said the fine would be paid in accordance with the law, by using a 25% advance payment discount. The bank was notified by the ministry of the violation in December but received the fine amount on Friday, it said. (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below