UPDATE 2-Yara plans CO2-free ammonia plant in farming and shipping shift

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yara said on Monday it aims to cut all CO2 emissions from a major ammonia plant in Norway as it seeks to produce fertilisers and shipping fuel that are carbon-free.

Switching the 500,000 tonnes-per-year ammonia production process to electricity from fossil fuel by 2026 will require co-funding from the Norwegian government however, Yara said, without elaborating on the cost.

The Oslo-listed firm, one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers, is banking on ammonia becoming a preferred zero-carbon shipping fuel along with opportunities in its existing fertilisers and industrial applications.

“Ammonia is the most promising hydrogen carrier and zero-carbon shipping fuel, and Yara is the global ammonia champion,” Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

The partly state-owned maker of fertilisers and other chemicals also said it plans to seek new revenue from the global farming industry, seeking to add between $300 million and $600 million in earnings before interest and tax (EBITDA) by 2025.

“Yara outlines a transformation of its commercial business models, sales channels and offerings, targeting revenue growth from new online services, outcome-based models and carbon market digital services,” it said.

GREEN AMMONIA

Yara also aims to reduce its so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 30% in the next decade, the company said.

“If the required public co-funding and regulatory framework is in place, the project could be operational in 2026,” the company said of its plans for Porsgrunn, which is one of Norway’s single largest sources of CO2.

So-called green ammonia can be produced using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air in a process powered by renewable electricity, in contrast to the less costly process of making hydrogen from fossil fuels.

The ammonia plant in Porsgrunn in southern Norway emits some 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to the emissions from 300,000 passenger cars, Yara said. (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith)