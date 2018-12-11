Yara may sell Environmental Solutions, other non-core units

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fertiliser maker Yara may sell its Environmental Solutions business unit as part of a strategic review launched on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Norwegian company said.

The unit, which has around 300 employees, recorded sales of around $400 million last year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $77 million, Yara spokesman Thor Giaever said.

At a later time, Yara also intends to conduct similar strategic reviews of its Mining Applications, Animal Nutrition South Africa and Industrial Nitrates business units, he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)