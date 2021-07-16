Fertiliser maker Yara to pay additional dividend

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara on Friday proposed an additional dividend of 20 Norwegian crowns ($2.27) per share to be paid in the third quarter and posted a 31% rise in second-quarter core profits, largely on line with expectations.

April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, rose 31% year-on-year to $775 million, just above the $769 million mean expectation of 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 8.8176 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)