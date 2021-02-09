UPDATE 2-Norway's Yara raises dividend as quarterly earnings top forecast

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA $511 mln vs $484 mln consensus

* Raises 2020 ordinary dividend by NOK 5 to NOK 20/share

* Says higher deliveries offset rising energy costs (Adds quote, share price, detail)

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara proposed to raise its ordinary annual dividend by 33% to 20 Norwegian crowns ($2.36) per share on Tuesday and reported fourth-quarter core profits above expectations.

Yara’s October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, dropped 3% year-on-year to $511 million, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had forecast $484 million.

The Oslo-listed firm, one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers, said increased deliveries and production had offset the impact of higher energy prices.

“Yara’s market environment is in a positive trend, with increasing grain prices creating stronger planting and crop nutrition incentives for farmers,” the company said.

It added that nitrogen fertiliser prices were rising ahead of the planting season in the northern hemisphere, and while global supply looked set to rise this year, the risk of project delays was higher than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price for Yara of natural gas, a key component in the production of nitrogen fertilisers, is expected to be $100 million higher in the first quarter of 2021, and $145 million in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, it said.

Its global weighted gas prices were $4.7 per million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) in the quarter, an increase of 17.5% from a year earlier, it said.

Yara, which last year announced its aim to cut all CO2 emissions from its 500,000 tonnes-a-year Porsgrunn ammonia plant in Norway, also said it was developing the initiative further by establishing a new Clean Ammonia unit.

“Green” or clean hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity rather natural gas, with a goal for Yara of seeking growth within carbon-free food solutions, shipping fuel and other applications.

The company’s shares rose 2.5% by 0804 GMT, beating a 0.2% drop in Oslo’s benchmark index. ($1 = 8.4718 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Ed Osmond)