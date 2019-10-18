Basic Materials
Yara launches share buy-backs after Q3 earnings in line

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s Yara, one of the world’s largest fertiliser-makers, said it was starting a share buy-back programme after reporting quarterly earnings that were broadly in line with forecasts on Friday.

Yara’s second-quarter profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 49% to $630 million before non-recurring items and IFRS 16 effects, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected $623 million.

Yara said it expects spot prices for natural gas, its main cost, to be $160 million lower than a year earlier in the fourth and, and $50 million lower in the first quarter of next year compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

