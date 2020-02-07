Basic Materials
February 7, 2020 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yara Q4 beats forecasts, says IPO spinoff still planned

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara reported stronger-than-expected October-December profits on Friday and said a decision on a long-planned spinoff of its industrials unit could be made by mid-2020.

Yara’s fourth-quarter profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24% to $525 million before non-recurring items, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected $479 million. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

