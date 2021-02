Yara raises dividend as quarterly earnings top forecast

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara proposed to raise its ordinary annual dividend by 33% to 20 Norwegian crowns ($2.36) per share on Tuesday and reported fourth-quarter core profits above expectations.

Yara’s October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, dropped 3% year-on-year to $511 million, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had forecast $484 million. ($1 = 8.4718 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)