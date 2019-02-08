Yara sees more scope for efficiency gains after in-line Q4 profit

OSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fertiliser maker Yara International reported core quarterly profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it saw scope for more efficiency improvements.

The Norwegian company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21 percent year-on-year to $424 million before non-recurring items, in line with the forecast of $422 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The board proposed to pay a dividend of 6.50 Norwegian crowns per share for 2018, unchanged from 2017. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a dividend of $0.66 per share, corresponding to 5.67 Norwegian crowns. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)