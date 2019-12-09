Japan's Yaskawa to invest up to 30 mln euros in new Slovenian factory

LJUBLJANA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese electrical equipment producer Yaskawa will invest between 20 million and 30 million euros ($22-$33 million) in an electromotor and electronic component factory in Slovenia, the country’s economy ministry said on Monday.

It said that Yaskawa, which already makes industrial robots and their parts in Slovenia, plans to create some 155 new jobs in the country by the end of 2022.

On Monday Yaskawa purchased a piece of land in Kocevje in southern Slovenia where the new factory will be built.

“This is a strong message to potential foreign investors that Slovenia ensures a stable, stimulative and development-prone environment for investments,” Slovenia’s Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said in a statement.

Yaskawa did not immediately comment.