March 11 (Reuters) - Software firm Ebix Inc said on Monday it has offered to buy Indian travel services company Yatra Online Inc for $336 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

The offer price of $7 per share represents a premium of 84 percent to Yatra’s Friday close.

Yatra could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)