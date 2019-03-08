Sam Altman steps down as president of startup program Y Combinator

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 (Reuters) - Sam Altman is stepping down from his post as president of technology Y Combinator, the startup accelerator said on Friday, a pivotal change for the organization that was influential with startups such as Airbnb, Dropbox Inc and Cruise, now a unit of General Motors Co .

Altman spent five years expanding the program’s reach and scale, YC said in a blog post Friday. He was YC’s second-ever president, and will move on to spending more time working on artificial intelligence efforts. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by David Gregorio)