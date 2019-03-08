Funds News
March 8, 2019 / 9:51 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Sam Altman steps down as president of startup program Y Combinator

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 (Reuters) - Sam Altman is stepping down from his post as president of technology Y Combinator, the startup accelerator said on Friday, a pivotal change for the organization that was influential with startups such as Airbnb, Dropbox Inc and Cruise, now a unit of General Motors Co .

Altman spent five years expanding the program’s reach and scale, YC said in a blog post Friday. He was YC’s second-ever president, and will move on to spending more time working on artificial intelligence efforts. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below