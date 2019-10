SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs has acquired rival Adtalem Brasil Holding SA for 1.92 billion reais ($467 million), it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Adtalem is Brazil’s tenth largest private-sector higher education company, with 102,000 enrolled students, Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio, said.

The total amount of the acquisition will be paid in cash at closing, it added. ($1 = 4.1106 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)