Feb 25 (Reuters) - Uranium fund Yellow Cake said on Thursday that it intends to raise at least $110 million to partly fund the purchase of physical uranium under an agreement with NAK Kazatomprom, the world’s biggest uranium miner.

The company said shares will be placed at a fixed price of 2.23 pound per placing shares. (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)