Yelp beats estimates for second-quarter revenue, shares soar

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc on Thursday beat analysts' estimates on second-quarter revenue, sending shares of the consumer review website operator up as much as 18 percent.

Yelp's revenue rose 20 percent to $209 million, above the $205 million expected by analysts, on average.

Yelp posted net income of $7.6 million, far exceeding $400,000 a year earlier. Earnings per share were 9 cents per share, versus 1 cent per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Marc Vartabedian; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)