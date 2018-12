CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Yemen’s central bank is awaiting deposits worth $3 billon from foreign sources, the state news agency SABA quoted its governor, Mohammed Zammam, as saying on Saturday.

“There is a set of decisions the United Nations or some countries will take regarding the new deposits,” Zammam said. He also said that the central bank will take “several decisions” to continue improving the exchange rate of the Yemeni currency. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)