CAIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Yemen has reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus, its health minister told Yemen TV lae on Wednesday.

Earlier, Yemeni authorities reported five coronavirus infections in Aden, after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care.

Previously Yemen had detected only a single case. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Kim Coghill)