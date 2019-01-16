Energy
January 16, 2019 / 2:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen's warring sides start talks in Jordan on U.N.-sponsored prisoner swap deal

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Yemen’s warring sides started talks on Wednesday in the Jordanian capital over a a deal to free thousands of prisoners as part of U.N.-led peace efforts, two U.N. sources said.

Delegates from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government had arrived in Amman earlier. They will discuss the implementation of a deal agreed in U.N-led talks last in Sweden in December that would allow thousands of families to be reunited. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below